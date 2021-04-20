Congress Park Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 24,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,661. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

