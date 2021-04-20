Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,500 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 54,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Presima Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. 3,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $89.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

