Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.