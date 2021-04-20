Congress Park Capital LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Fund comprises 3.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 441,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

MYD remained flat at $$14.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 55,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,565. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

