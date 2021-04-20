Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.62.

ABNB stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. 14,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,437. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

