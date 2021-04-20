Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CNTB stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

