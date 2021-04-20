Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.85. 2,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTB shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

