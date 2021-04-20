Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,249.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.15. 132,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $342.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.