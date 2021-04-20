Consolidated Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,375 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 3.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. 67,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

