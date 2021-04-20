Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,200. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

