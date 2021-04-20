Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $73.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $89.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

