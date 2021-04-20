Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 164,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 26,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (NYSE:CSTA)

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

