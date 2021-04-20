Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 16,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,537. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.