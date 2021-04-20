Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$6.32. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 572,812 shares changing hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.20%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

