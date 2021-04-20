COTI (COTI) Price Down 12.3% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $203.81 million and approximately $109.55 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00278853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00654849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,122.69 or 0.99885921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.81 or 0.00891322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

