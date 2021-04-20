Country Trust Bank Acquires 1,032 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

