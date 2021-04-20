Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

