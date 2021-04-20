Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,444,000 after buying an additional 1,004,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 276,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.