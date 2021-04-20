Country Trust Bank Has $174,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

