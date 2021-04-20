Country Trust Bank Has $226,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Boeing by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.25 and its 200-day moving average is $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

