Country Trust Bank Has $66.83 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65,889 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.67. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.