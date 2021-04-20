County Bancorp (ICBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts expect County Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

