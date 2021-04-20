Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,925. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

