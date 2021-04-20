Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $9.05 Million Position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF comprises about 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBD remained flat at $$26.05 during trading on Tuesday. 17,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.