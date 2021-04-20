Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 430,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,629. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13.

