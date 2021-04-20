Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,440. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

