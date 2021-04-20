Cred Price Down 44.4% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Cred has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $1.13 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.78 or 0.00645414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

