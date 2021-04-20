Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$52.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$42.14. 333,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,780. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.95 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

