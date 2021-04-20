Credit Suisse Group (CS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE:CS opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.