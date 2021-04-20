Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

