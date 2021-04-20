Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $6.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

CPG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 217,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

