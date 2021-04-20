Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRST. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 403.80 ($5.28). 872,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,517. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 434 ($5.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.86.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

