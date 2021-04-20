CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRHM. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,457,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 32,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. CRH Medical has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

