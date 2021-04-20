Critical Contrast: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) versus Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -606.16% -80.38% -30.76% Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A -71.94% -56.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $1.74 million 150.43 -$41.85 million ($2.28) -4.81 Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.68 million ($8.13) -1.39

Alpine Immune Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 1 1 7 0 2.67

Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.01%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.55%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the research, development, and commercialization of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of muscle, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has research and discovery collaboration agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with MyoKardia, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize novel targeted therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

