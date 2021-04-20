Critical Contrast: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) vs. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.28%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.88%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.23% -28.02% Vaxcyte N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 3,505.01 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -8.87 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Vaxcyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

