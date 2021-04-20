Critical Review: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) vs. Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% Shenandoah Telecommunications 16.88% 11.44% 3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vonage and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00

Vonage presently has a consensus price target of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Vonage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.80 -$19.48 million $0.19 70.24 Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.93 $54.94 million $1.10 45.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonage. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vonage beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The company's Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leases colocation space on the towers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

