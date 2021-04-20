Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,268.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

