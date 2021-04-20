Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

