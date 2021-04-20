Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

