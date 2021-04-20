Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 92.3% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

NYSE:DE opened at $380.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

