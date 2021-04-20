Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

