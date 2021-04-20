CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.51 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $92,893,764. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.