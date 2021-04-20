Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 52,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

