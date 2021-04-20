Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. Crown also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

