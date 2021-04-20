CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.58

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.58 and last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 32675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRT.UN. TD Securities downgraded CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 216.94%.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.