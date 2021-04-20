CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $113.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $109.27. CureVac shares last traded at $107.36, with a volume of 4,285 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

