CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CURI. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

