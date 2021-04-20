Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 144,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

