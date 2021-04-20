CX Institutional Buys 199 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 60.6% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 47,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 71.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

