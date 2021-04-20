CX Institutional Buys 240 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.0% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

